SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Position Cut by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $368.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.89 and a 200-day moving average of $324.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

