Capasso Planning Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,910 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 476,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 101,825 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 263,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 9.4%

BATS POCT opened at $43.15 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $866.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

