993 Shares in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Labcorp by 1,778.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 24,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Labcorp during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Price Performance

LH stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.15. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $293.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.Labcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price objective on Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.07.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $617,209.08. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,555 shares of company stock worth $4,347,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

