Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20,366.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $894,605.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $591,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,402.17. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,292. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.