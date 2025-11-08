Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $65,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 32,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $226,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 421,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 81.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,493,199.24. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $162.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.98. The company has a market cap of $257.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $18.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

