NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVSF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins downgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Securities downgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NuVista Energy Company Profile

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $12.85 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

