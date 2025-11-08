Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of J. M. Smucker worth $103,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 815,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,553,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 283.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

