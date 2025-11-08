Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Dollar Tree worth $101,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $7,742,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $3,585,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 821,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after buying an additional 60,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,493,000 after buying an additional 85,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

