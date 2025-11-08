Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZLDPF shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

ZLDPF opened at $67.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.08 and a current ratio of 15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.72 by ($0.66). Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

