Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $27.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.39%.The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

