11,107 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.6% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,352. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,999,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $20,676,150. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

