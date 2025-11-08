Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of VeriSign worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $81,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,224.60. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total transaction of $592,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,033.99. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,731. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $241.97 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.62 and a 1 year high of $310.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

