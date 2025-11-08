Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,224 Wabtec $WAB

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 125.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAB. Susquehanna upped their target price on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 2,100 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $419,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,082,141.50. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $493,938.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,076.85. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,101 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.