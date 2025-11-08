NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Price Target Raised to $46.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NAMS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 627.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,027,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,666,321.36. This represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $3,874,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,450. This represents a 90.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,391 shares of company stock worth $58,424 and have sold 226,342 shares worth $5,748,019. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at $595,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

