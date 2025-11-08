Capasso Planning Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHJ

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 127,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHJ opened at $24.86 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

