First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC $GSM

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $733.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $311.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

