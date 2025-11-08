First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Thryv worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thryv by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth $146,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Thryv by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $30,209,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of THRY stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. Thryv had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thryv

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.