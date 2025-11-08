Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Trims Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group ( NYSE:BHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.185 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

