Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP raised its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 71.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.