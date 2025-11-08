The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,517 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,499 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,422,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,808,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after buying an additional 38,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Further Reading

