Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Stock Position Decreased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,805 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SCHF stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

