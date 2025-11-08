Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,246,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,734,000 after buying an additional 348,997 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.