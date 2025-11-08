First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 106,500 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. $LOCO

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 726,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 31.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 27.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.45 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $312.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOCO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

