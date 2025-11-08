Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $674.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

