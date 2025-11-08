First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 102,527 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation $PR

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,527 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 19.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 193,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.31. Permian Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PR

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.