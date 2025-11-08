First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 914.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,633,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 996,185 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 777,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 671,600 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBI opened at $6.73 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $934.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.59 million for the quarter. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

