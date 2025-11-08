EverQuote, Inc. $EVER Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 212.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in EverQuote by 13.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 362,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

EverQuote Trading Up 2.6%

EVER stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $928.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.53.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 8.36%.The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $33,760.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 119,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,582.76. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,710 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $126,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 115,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,574.20. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 958,113 shares of company stock worth $22,295,496 in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverQuote Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.