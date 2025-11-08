Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 261,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 163,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 53,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $931,422.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,357.77. This trade represents a 30.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 11,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $132,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,226.48. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,022. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.81 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 254.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

