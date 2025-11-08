Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $484.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.04 and its 200-day moving average is $446.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

