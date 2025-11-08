First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 55,100 Shares of Astronics Corporation $ATRO

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Astronics by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Astronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Astronics Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The company had revenue of $211.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Astronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $43,082.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,678.56. This represents a 51.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

