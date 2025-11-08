First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 137.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 403.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $610.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The firm had revenue of $182.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

