First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPG. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 85.2% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3,837.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research lowered Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.99 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. This is a positive change from Dorian LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $161,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 89,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,067.20. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.