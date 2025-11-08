The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW Position Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 13.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:MTW opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $388.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTW

Manitowoc Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.