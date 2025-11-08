First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Forestar Group Inc $FOR

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 47,923 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 491,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 164,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forestar Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 105,361 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 336,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.5%

FOR stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.43. Forestar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.59 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Forestar Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

