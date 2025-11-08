Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 251,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 3,453,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 3,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

