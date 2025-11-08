Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 31,908 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.1%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.96 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of ($5,136.05) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,944. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

