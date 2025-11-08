Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Textron worth $18,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Textron by 16.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at $2,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

