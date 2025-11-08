Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 22,050 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 222,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 125,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVDA stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

