Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 856 Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 856 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.3%

WDAY opened at $225.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $457,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,394.96. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

