B. Riley Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $9.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum set a $10.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Corsair Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $698.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,916,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,697,000 after acquiring an additional 269,193 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $16,733,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 302.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 914,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 687,477 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $7,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

