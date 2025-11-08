Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.33 and last traded at $37.8650. Approximately 2,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 3.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 25.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.