Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $6,868,620.00 in Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $6,868,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 266,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,683,452.56. This represents a 19.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Roblox Stock Up 5.7%
RBLX stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price objective on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
