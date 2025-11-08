Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $45.94

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.9375.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 308.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CubeSmart by 115.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 174.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

