Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $45.94

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.9375.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CubeSmart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.5%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 308.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CubeSmart by 115.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 174.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.