Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) Major Shareholder Buys $9,713,594.87 in Stock

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl Icahn acquired 639,473 shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $9,713,594.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,439,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,442,293.66. This trade represents a 16.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Monro Muffler Brake had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.The firm had revenue of $288.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Monro Muffler Brake’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monro Muffler Brake from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 39,248 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 62.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,681,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 648,269 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 20.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 822,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 139,730 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,810,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 68,862 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

