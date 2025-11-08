Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) CEO Sells $12,136,239.70 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $12,136,239.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,685.86. This represents a 92.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Herriot Tabuteau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 50,459 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $6,750,909.61.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $2,928,519.75.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 13,390 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,330.30.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 12,774 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $1,518,062.16.

On Monday, October 6th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,220 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $2,309,667.40.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,719 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total value of $2,251,712.61.

On Friday, September 12th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $3,319,816.72.

On Monday, September 15th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 15,254 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $1,790,361.98.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $138.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $141.36.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,889,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,185,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 831.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,662,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,740,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,360,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

