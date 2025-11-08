Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Receives $105.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.0833.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 270.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

