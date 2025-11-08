Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) CEO Sells $6,750,909.61 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 50,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $6,750,909.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,167.91. The trade was a 87.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Herriot Tabuteau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $2,928,519.75.

On Monday, November 3rd, Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $12,136,239.70.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 13,390 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,590,330.30.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 12,774 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $1,518,062.16.

On Monday, October 6th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,220 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $2,309,667.40.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,719 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total transaction of $2,251,712.61.

On Friday, September 12th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $3,319,816.72.

On Monday, September 15th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 15,254 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $1,790,361.98.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $138.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $141.36.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,626 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,130,000 after buying an additional 302,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,058,000 after acquiring an additional 52,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,952,000 after acquiring an additional 164,537 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

