Insider Selling: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells $3,535,234.83 in Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. This represents a 36.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $129.96 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $135.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 45.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 8,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

