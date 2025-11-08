Contrasting Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -25.58% -111.97% -29.00% Prestige Consumer Healthcare 19.02% 12.69% 6.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytosorbents and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cytosorbents and Prestige Consumer Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $36.11 million 1.23 -$20.72 million ($0.17) -4.16 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.12 billion 2.63 $214.60 million $4.26 14.05

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cytosorbents and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 1 1 1 0 2.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare 1 3 4 0 2.38

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 677.28%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus price target of $85.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.58%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Cytosorbents on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. The company also develops CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, and removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it develops BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove drugs and chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

