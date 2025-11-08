Sanjit Biswas Sells 149,063 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 149,063 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $5,804,513.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $934,560. The trade was a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,937 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,762.06.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $6,180,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $6,137,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,590 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $999,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 133,410 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $5,198,987.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 30,145 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,072,257.65.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 129,855 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $4,592,971.35.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,177 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $1,862,826.66.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 102,823 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,438,401.12.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.33 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Samsara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Samsara by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

